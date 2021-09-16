NEWS

Prosecutor probing provenance of children’s name list

prosecutor-probing-provenance-of-children-s-name-list

On Thursday a prosecutor ordered an investigation into the publication of a list of names of migrant children at an Athens kindergarten.

The list was included in a report published by the meaculpa.gr website on Tuesday about the “acute social and demographic problem” allegedly caused by immigration.

The report was controversially retweeted by New Democracy lawmaker and ex-journalist Konstantinos Bogdanos.

In the wake of a public outcry, Bogdanos said on Wednesday that retweeting the story, which has now been deleted, was a “mistake.” He also denied claims that he owns the site which published the story.

The government has snubbed opposition parties’ calls to the prime minister to expel his MP. During a press briefing on Thursday, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said that similar mistakes “will not be tolerated” in the future.

Politics Justice Migration
READ MORE
migration-lawsuit-launched-against-eu-s-border-agency
NEWS

Migration lawsuit launched against EU’s border agency

migration-lawsuit-launched-against-eu-amp-8217-s-border-agency
NEWS

Migration lawsuit launched against EU’s border agency

syria-group-files-for-int-l-probe-of-greece-migrant-abuse
NEWS

Syria group files for int’l probe of Greece migrant abuse

suspected-jihadist-to-testify-to-magistrate
NEWS

Suspected jihadist to testify to magistrate

Protesters hold a banner in support of a British woman who is appealing her conviction for making false claims that she was gang raped by as many as a dozen Israelis, as police officers stand guard in front of Cyprus' Supreme Court in the capital Nicosia on Thursday. [AP]
NEWS

British woman files appeal against Cyprus ‘fake rape’ conviction

courts-to-require-vaccination-certificates-from-employees-public-as-of-thursday
NEWS

Courts to require vaccination certificates from employees, public as of Thursday