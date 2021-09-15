NEWS

Courts to require vaccination certificates from employees, public as of Thursday

Greece’s courts will be requiring a coronavirus vaccination certificate, a prior coronavirus infection certificate, or a negative PCR test from all judicial officers and members of the attending public as of Thursday, the Justice Ministry said on Wednesday.

For members of the public this mandate relates to anyone aged 12 or over, and as far as staff are concerned it affects all regular employees in civil, criminal and military courts, prosecutor’s offices, cadastral offices, and all judicial officers, including judges, court clerks and lawyers.

Children aged 4-11 can present a negative self-test, and so can any adult who attends courts very briefly, i.e. for submitting legal documents only, it was noted.

Justice Vaccine
