athens-protests-turkey-s-fishing-in-greek-territorial-waters

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has instructed the Greek Embassy in Ankara to issue a protest demarche over illegal fishing by Turkish fishing boats inside Greece’s territorial waters, the ministry said Monday.

“Regrettably, Turkey persists with its illegal behavior,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Committed to defending its rights under international law, Greece will leave no challenge unanswered,” it said.

The news follows a formal diplomatic note Sunday against the harassment by Turkish warships of the Maltese-flagged Nautical Geo research ship of French interests.

The vessel was conducting research in an area east of the island of Crete in the context of mapping the possible course of the EastMed pipeline.