No scheduled meeting between Mitsotakis and Erdogan, minister says

There is no meeting scheduled between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York City, during the session of the UN General Assembly, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetridis told Skai TV on Monday.

“The prime minister has not asked for a meeting and, as far as I know, the schedules of two leaders do not match,” he said.

Government sources speaking to Kathimerini on Monday also confirmed that no meeting has been arranged between the two leaders.

On Sunday, Erdogan said he would meet with the Greek premier in the US.

“We will realize Mitsotakis’ demand in the US. We’ve got a meeting with him there,” he said.

Referring to the recent harassment by Turkish warships of the Maltese-flagged Nautical Geo research ship of French interests off the island of Crete, Gerapetritis said it was a reaction to the recent EUMED 9 summit in Athens, adding that Erdogan felt “pressured” by the gathering of Europe’s Mediterranean countries.

“[Erdogan] should not feel that way because the EUMED was nothing more than a self-evident acknowledgment of respect, sovereignty and sovereign rights on the basis of international law,” he said.