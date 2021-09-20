authorities-to-hold-weekly-briefings-on-infections-among-4-17-year-olds

Greek health authorities will provide a weekly briefing on Covid-19 infections among children aged 4 and 17, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou told a press conference on Monday.

The data will be released by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) every Wednesday, he said.

Oikonomou said the 4-17 age group has seen a precipitous rise in infections since March, adding that the conservative administration was making every possible effort to keep schools open amid the pandemic.