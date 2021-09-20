Imamoglu visiting Athens on Sept. 21-22

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, will be in Athens on Tuesday and Wednesday, (September 21-22), as the official guest of Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

According to the official program of Imamoglu’s visit, the Istanbul mayor will visit Athens City Hall on Tuesday, at 11.15 a.m., where he will meet with Bakoyannis. Joint statements to the press will follow.

At 1 p.m. the two mayors will be received by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In the afternoon, the mayor of Athens will accompany Imamoglu on a tour of the archaeological site of the Acropolis and at 9 p.m. they will visit the Herod Atticus Odeon theatre to see Monica Bellucci perform the monologue “Maria Callas: Letters and Memories”.

On Wednesday, Imamoglu will visit the Ancient Agora at 11.30 a.m. and then Syntagma Square and Zappion, to inspect the urban regeneration projects underway in the area. At 4.30 p.m. he will visit exhibition “Portals” of the Organization for Culture and Development NEON at the former Public Tobacco Factory in Lenorman. The Turkish mayor will depart on Wednesday night for Istanbul.

Imamoglu’s trip follows Bakoyannis’s visit to Istanbul last May, when the two mayors signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism.

[ANA-MPA]