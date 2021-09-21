Covid test will not be required for regular dentists’ visits, ministry clarifies

Patients visiting their dentists for routine checkups and simple procedures will not be required to show a negative Covid-19 test, the Health Ministry clarified on Tuesday.

Responding to some confusion over a decision published in the Government Gazette earlier in the day indicating that a rapid test would be needed before every visit to the dentist for vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, the ministry said the rule only applies to visits involving invasive procedures or aerosols.

With regard to people accompanying patients, the ministry said that they will need to take a rapid test in up to 48 hours before the appointment only if they do not have a certificate of vaccination or recovery.

The ministry’s announcement came after Greece’s Dentists’ Association reacted to the decision published in the Government Gazette and demanded clarifications.