Rapid tests mandatory before dentist visits

Even vaccinated patients will have to take a rapid tests to go to the dentist, according to a decision published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.

The provision obliges vaccinated patients to perform rapid tests within 48 hours of any invasive examination or examinations that may cause aerosol transmission.

Unvaccinated patients must take a molecular test while those accompanying them must take a rapid test.

However, if those accompanying a patient have been vaccinated they do not need to be tested.

