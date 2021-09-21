free-mobile-data-for-vaccinated-teens-extended-by-another-two-months

A bonus of 50 gigabytes worth of free data for mobile devices offered to teenagers aged 15-17 who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 was extended to five months from the original three on Tuesday.

A legal amendment to this effect was tabled in Parliament by Deputy Digital Minister Giorgos Georgantas as part of a Finance Ministry bill on the restructuring of the Legal Council of the State.

The bonus is designed to encourage vaccinated among youngsters and benefits those who have received either the first of two vaccine doses or the single-dose shot.

Georgantas said that a similar incentive of a prepaid card worth 150 euros for young people aged 18-24 has also been successful, as 323,000 of the total 434,000 beneficiaries have already used it at least once. [ANA-MPA]