Kerameus: Parents must be convinced about vaccines

High school students sit inside a class room at Glyfada, suburb west of Athens, Monday. Home tests have been distributed to teachers and students aged 16-18, as authorities reopened high schools for students in the final three grades on Monday.[Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Education Minister Niki Kerameus reiterated on Monday that it is imperative for parents to be persuaded about the effectiveness and safety of Covid vaccines for their children as inoculation rates among school students are still low.

“We have to convince the parents regarding the vaccination of children and the safeguarding of their health,” she told Parliament, noting that the vaccination rate – at least with one dose – of senior high school students aged 15 to 18 was 35%, and 17% for the 12-14 age group.

She added that in universities the rates are much higher.

More specifically, she said that last week the percentage of students who had already been vaccinated with a single dose or had contracted the coronavirus was 73%.

By Monday morning the percentage rate rose to more than 75.5%. As for university staff, she said more than 87% have been inoculated with two doses.

“I think with all this the educational community is sending a resounding message of a return to normalcy, taking advantage of this unique gift of science, the vaccine,” she noted.

The government, Kerameus added, has planned increased tests, both laboratory and self-diagnostic, which will all be free of charge for students.