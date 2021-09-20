Booster shots to be given to people over 60, healthcare workers

Greek health authorities announced on Monday that booster shots against Covid-19 will be given to healthcare workers and people aged over 60.

“The increased risk for people over 60 is reflected in epidemiological data,” said Maria Theodoridou, chair of the Greek National Vaccination Committee, during a briefing on the pandemic on Monday evening.

“The percentage of patients aged 60-79 who are in special ICU beds reached 59.02% and deaths 48%.”

Marios Themistokleous, Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care, specified that the third dose will be optional and vaccination will be considered complete when two doses of a jab or one for the single dose jab have been administered.

So far, 56.7% of the general population or 65.6% of the adult population in the country have completed their inoculation, he added.

The platform for booking the third jab appointment will open on September 30.

Booster shots already given to 13,175 immunocompromised people.