elderly-exarchia-woman-turns-in-weapons-cache

Police in Athens ae investigating a small cache of weapons turned in by an elderly resident of the downtown Exarchia district on Tuesday.

The 80-year-old woman turned up at her local precinct earlier in the day and reported having a suitcase containing weapons in her apartment. Officers found two handguns, a flare gun, three hand grenades and several rounds of ammunition.

Reports suggested that the weapons belonged to the woman’s husband, a singer who passed away in 2017 just two years after they were married. She is said to have found the suitcase a couple of months ago in her late husband’s apartment in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada and kept it in her home in central Athens, before deciding to turn the weapons in on Tuesday.

The 80-year-old was released from custody after being briefly detained.

The guns have been sent for forensic analysis to determine whether they have been used in any crimes.