man-jailed-for-seven-years-for-fatal-shooting-of-suspected-burglar

A 63-year-old man from Messinia, in the southwestern Peloponnese, was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment on Monday after being convicted of the intentional fatal bodily harm of an 18-year-old Roma man during a suspected robbery of his home last October.

Pending the announcement of verdict at a court in Gythio, a group of about 50 Roma set fire to tyres and bins on a nearby bridge while shouting the name of the dead man.

Members of the Roma community also burned tyres in Aspropyrgos, in western Attica, after the verdict was announced.

The man shot the 18-year-old with a hunting rifle after the victim and another two teenagers tried to break into his home in the village of Piperitsa, police said when they arrested the man last October.

(ERT)