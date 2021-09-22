new-covid-cases-ease-to-2-329

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections dropped to 2,329 on Wednesday from a high of 3,040 cases the previous day, according to the daily bulletin of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Of the new cases, 451 were recorded in Attica and 356 in Thessaloniki

There were 26 Covid-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 14,575. Tuesday’s toll was higher at 42.

EODY added that the number of Covid patients on ventilators in intensive care remained unchanged at 333 on Wednesday.

Daily hospital admissions came to 227, according to official figures from Wednesday, with the daily average over the week reaching 192.