Two school classes suspended in Thessaloniki due to virus outbreaks

two-school-classes-suspended-in-thessaloniki-due-to-virus-outbreaks
Two primary school classes in Thessaloniki were suspended due to a large number of Covid-9 infections among the pupils, the Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday.

These are the first instances of class closures due to the pandemic, which come just eight days after the start of the new school season.

The second grade class will remain closed until the end of the month, while the third grade is suspended until October 1. 

According to the health protocols that have entered into force for the new school season, individual classes will be suspended when Covid-19 infections are confirmed in more than half (50%+1) of the students.

In this eventuality, face-to-face teaching will be replaced by distance learning.

Education Coronavirus
