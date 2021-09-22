Man kills ex, then himself on Rhodes

A tragedy unfolded on the southeast Aegean island of Rhodes on Wednesday when a man, 40, shot and killed his former wife, 32, and then took his own life.

The man was reportedly found dead in his home, having committed suicide with the same shotgun he used to kill the woman earlier in the day.

According to reports they had recently divorced.

The 32-year-old teacher was gunned down early Wednesday afternoon in the Rodini district of the city of Rhodes as she tried to get into her car.

Local media said the woman was shot twice.

A few minutes later, police received a phone call about gunshots heard in a house located near the settlement of Theotokos.

They found the man’s body upon arrival at the scene.