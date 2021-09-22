Government moves to protect teachers from anti-vaxxers, Covid deniers

Greece’s Citizen Protection Ministry, which is in charge of the police, announced on Wednesday that teachers will no longer be taken into police custody when they are sued by the parents of students who oppose the measures imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in schools.

Under government regulations, unvaccinated pupils have to procure negative self test results twice each week, while teachers will have to take twice weekly rapid tests. Pupils and teachers are obliged to wear masks.

At the same time, the government is planning to abolish the so-called aftoforo – a law permitting a swift hearing if an arrest is made within 48 hours of an alleged crime – in cases such as these.

The move follows a barrage of arrests and lawsuits against educators by parents who refuse to vaccinate their children or even wear face masks.