greek-fm-continues-meetings-on-sidelines-of-un-general-assembly

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias continued carrying out meetings with counterparts and officials on the sidelines of the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations for a second day in New York on Wednesday.

The Greek diplomatic delegation is approaching countries that play a key role in the broader Eastern Mediterranean but also in new geographical areas, noted Greek diplomatic sources. Most of these countries already are or are about to become members of the UN Security Council, they added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dendias attended the 10th Ministerial Conference on “Democracy and Resilience: Shared Goals,” which was organized by The Community of Democracies, at the initiative of Romania.

The minister also met with League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and as well as with his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and Rwanda Vincent Biruta.

Later on Wednesday he met with the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and with Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates Sultan Al Jaber.

On Thursday, Dendias’ meetings include one with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, and a trilateral meeting of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt. [ANA-MPA]