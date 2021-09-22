NEWS

Greeks in Sudan safe, Foreign Ministry says in wake of coup attempt

All Greek nationals in Sudan are safe and in good health, Greece’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed in the wake of Tuesday’s coup attempt in the North African country.

The information was provided after the Cairo Embassy contacted the country’s honorary consul in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, the ministry said.

Sudanese authorities reported a coup attempt Tuesday by a group of soldiers loyal to ousted president Omar al-Bashir but said the attempt failed and the country’s ruling council and military remain in control.

