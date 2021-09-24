NEWS

PM meets Archbishop in New York

pm-meets-archbishop-in-new-york
[Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Archbishop Elpidophoros of America held a 30-minute meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday.

The two were originally scheduled to meet Friday at the site of the under-construction Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Nicholas at Ground Zero but plans were canceled amid controversy over the archbishop’s presence at an official event organized by Turkey and attended by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

“The issue is closed. What matters is the unity of Hellenism, the inseparable relationship of Greece with the Archdiocese of America and the close relations of the archdiocese with its flock,” a senior Greek government source told state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

Earlier, Mitsotakis met with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. 

Politics Church
