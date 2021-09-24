PM likely to meet Elpidophoros in NY, spokesman says

Greek government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou on Friday did not rule out a meeting eventually between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is visiting New York for the United Nations General Assembly, and Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

A planned meeting Friday between the two at the site of the under-construction Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Nicholas at Ground Zero was earlier canceled amid controversy over Elpidophoros’ presence at an official event organized by Turkey and attended by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Elpidophoros later expressed his grief over the pain caused to Cypriots and Greek Americans by his presence at the event, which also drew criticism from the Greek government Thursday.

​​Speaking on Skai TV Friday, Oikonomou said that the archbishop’s presence at the event “could have been avoided.” However, he said the government considered the issue “closed” following Elphidophoros’ statement.

“The Greek government and the America Archbishop can only be in the same camp, notwithstanding any unfortunate incidents that may occasionally occur,” Oikonmou said. “I believe that a meeting with Mitsotakis will take place today,” he said.