Dendias concludes visit to New York

[Intime News]

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias concluded a busy series of bilateral relations for the High Level Week of the 76th UN General Assembly late on Friday (Athens time).

Dendias’ schedule at the United Nations included the counterparts of Mexico, Panama, Ghana and Angola.  

In a tweet following his meeting with Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Dendias said they discussed expanding collaboration. “Upgrading relations with Latin American countries is a priority for Greece,” he said.

Dendias was in New York since September 20, and also attended meetings scheduled by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at UN headquarters.

[ANA-MPA]

