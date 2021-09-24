NEWS

Dendias meets Egypt, Cyprus counterparts in NY

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his counterparts from Egypt and Cyprus, Sameh Shoukry and Nikos Christodoulides, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a tweet, Dendias said the three ministers discussed regional developments in the Middle East and North Africa. All sides reaffirmed their “commitment to work towards a strong trilateral cooperation,” he said.

A trilateral meeting between Greece, Egypt and Cyprus will take place in Athens next month.

