PM, Guterres discuss Cyprus, east Med in NY

pm-guterres-discuss-cyprus-east-med-in-ny

The Cyprus problem, tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and Greece’s green economy transition were the focus of talks between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

Mitsotakis said that Greece is steadfast in its support of peace, stability and multilateral cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean region and affirmed the country’s support for international law, the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the principles of good neighborly relations.

He drew attention to Turkey’s illegal activities which he said are in violation of Greek sovereign rights, as well as of the Charter of the UN and UNCLOS.

Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s position for a settlement of the Cyprus issue on the basis of past UN resolutions for a bizonal, bicommunal federation. 

Turkey has in recent months called for a two-state solution in the ethnically-split island. The Greek premier said that alternative proposals to end the dispute are unacceptable. 

Politics Diplomacy
