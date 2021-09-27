gov-t-tells-regulator-to-withdraw-wind-turbine-permits-in-fire-affected-areas

The country’s energy regulator should withdraw a permit for the erection of wind turbines on a mountain in northern Evia affected by last August’s wildfires, a government minister said on Monday.

In a letter to the head of the Energy Regulatory Authority, Minister for Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas expressed his surprise that a permit had been issued to erect wind turbines in the municipality of Istiaia, in northern Evia.

“I was surprised to learn that the Energy Regulatory Authority granted permission for the installation of 13 wind turbines on Mount Telethrio in the municipality of Istiaia-Edipsos for a period of 25 years,” the minister said.

He added that the government had appointed a committee for the reconstruction of the fire-affected areas and that it had also given an “explicit commitment” that no intervention would take place in the fire-affected areas until the commission had come up with a reconstruction plan.

“To allow for the most effective planning and the smooth implementation of the commission’s plan, I call on you to suspend the issuance of licenses for renewable energy projects in northern Evia and to revoke the licenses that were issued recently.”

He said the government would legislate for the for the suspension of any such licenses until the reconstruction plan for the regional was ready.

[ANA-MPA]