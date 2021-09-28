NEWS

New quake rocks uneasy residents of Iraklio on Crete

new-quake-rocks-uneasy-residents-of-iraklio-on-crete
[AP]

After an uneasy night rocked by multiple aftershocks from Monday’s destructive 5.8-magnitude earthquake, residents of Iraklio in Crete were sent scurrying into the streets again on Tuesday morning by a fresh tremor of over 5 on the Richter scale.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the 7.48 a.m. tremor had a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 Richter and its epicenter was 23 kilometers south-southwest of the city of Iraklio.

Hundreds of people in the region spent the night in tents and parks or slept in their cars in the wake of Monday morning’s earthquake, which struck the village of Arkalochori, killing one person, injuring at least 20 and damaging dozens of homes and businesses.

It was followed by successive aftershocks as strong as 4.4-4.5 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Tents set up for quake-stricken residents in southern Crete

A damaged house is seen after an earthquake in Voni village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. [Harry Nakos/AP]
NEWS

Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; one dead, 20 injured

Firefighters check their gear next to the rubble of a demolished church, following an earthquake, in the town of Arkalochori on the island of Crete, Monday. [Reuters]
CRETE EARTHQUAKE

Safety inspections begin in aftermath of tremor that killed one

A man stands outside a damaged building after a strong earthquake in Arkalochori village on the southern island of Crete, Monday. [AP]
NEWS

Strong quake hits island of Crete; 1 dead, 9 injured

A damaged Greek Orthodox chapel is seen after a strong earthquake in Arkalochori village on the southern island of Crete, Monday. [AP]
NEWS

Strong quake hits Crete, one person killed

at-least-one-dead-in-crete-quake
NEWS

At least one dead in Crete quake