new-quake-rocks-uneasy-residents-of-iraklio-on-crete

After an uneasy night rocked by multiple aftershocks from Monday’s destructive 5.8-magnitude earthquake, residents of Iraklio in Crete were sent scurrying into the streets again on Tuesday morning by a fresh tremor of over 5 on the Richter scale.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the 7.48 a.m. tremor had a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 Richter and its epicenter was 23 kilometers south-southwest of the city of Iraklio.

Hundreds of people in the region spent the night in tents and parks or slept in their cars in the wake of Monday morning’s earthquake, which struck the village of Arkalochori, killing one person, injuring at least 20 and damaging dozens of homes and businesses.

It was followed by successive aftershocks as strong as 4.4-4.5 on the Richter scale.