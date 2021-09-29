three-quarters-of-earthquake-stiken-homes-on-crete-temporarily-uninhabitable

Engineer inspections of homes damaged in Monday’s 5.8-magnitude quake earthquake on Crete have established that three-quarters of them are temporarily uninhabitable.

As of Wednesday evening, engineers surveyed 1,199 structures in the affected area.

The structures include homes, businesses, churches, public buildings and schools in the municipalities of Minoa Pediada, Archanes-Asterousia, Iraklio, Malevizi and Oropedio Lasithiou.

Of the 995 homes inspected, 772 have been declared uninhabitable.

Of the 45 workplaces inspected, 36 are unstable, as are 46 of the 85 places of worship and public buildings surveyed.

Engineers also deemed 71 of the 74 warehouses and stables they visited to be unsafe.

They also conducted checks on 18 schools, of which six have been declared unfit for use.