Three-quarters of earthquake-stiken homes on Crete temporarily uninhabitable

[Reuters]

Engineer inspections of homes damaged in Monday’s 5.8-magnitude quake earthquake on Crete have established that three-quarters of them are temporarily uninhabitable.

As of Wednesday evening, engineers surveyed 1,199 structures in the affected area.

The structures include homes, businesses, churches, public buildings and schools in the municipalities of Minoa Pediada, Archanes-Asterousia, Iraklio, Malevizi and Oropedio Lasithiou.

Of the 995 homes inspected, 772 have been declared uninhabitable.

Of the 45 workplaces inspected, 36 are unstable, as are 46 of the 85 places of worship and public buildings surveyed.

Engineers also deemed 71 of the 74 warehouses and stables they visited to be unsafe.

They also conducted checks on 18 schools, of which six have been declared unfit for use.

Earthquake
[Defense Ministry]
An elderly woman sits outside a tent on Tuesday at the emergency shelter set up on Monday to accommodate hundreds of residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged by the 5.8-Richter earthquake earlier in the day. [InTime News]
People walk past a damaged house, following an earthquake on the island of Crete, in the town of Arkalochori, Greece, September 27, 2021. [Stefanos Rapanis/Reuters]
[AP]
