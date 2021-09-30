unaccompanied-migrant-children-to-be-given-refuge

A new shelter for homeless minors opened in central Athens that will be managed by the Metadrasi nongovernmental organization. [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]

Two hundred and twenty-two migrant children and teens who continue to live at camps without a parent or guardian will be transferred to more suitable facilities by the end to the year, the Migration Ministry’s special secretary for the protection of unaccompanied minors, Irini Agapidaki, said Wednesday.

According to official figures, Greece currently hosts 2,134 unaccompanied minors, just 100 of whom are slated to be transferred to other European Union countries, which have taken in 1,006 migrant children and teens from Greece since April 2020.

The ministry has also been working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since April this year on locating and helping young at-risk migrants living rough.

In a step in this direction, the City of Athens on Wednesday inaugurated a shelter for homeless minors, which will be managed by the Metadrasi nongovernmental organization.