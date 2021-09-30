Education Minister petitions court to block teachers’ strike

Education Minister Niki Kerameus has applied to a First Instance Court in Athens for interim measures to block a prolonged strike declared by four teachers’ unions against the mandatory evaluation of teaching staff and school units.

Kerameus is also petitioning the court to find the industrial action illegal, saying it was announced without meeting the necessary preconditions of a public debate and a skeleton staff.

“It is now a well-established practice of these unions to declare a strike-abstention from any legislated process that is simply not to their liking, such as yesterday’s announcement of OLME for an abstention from e-learning in cases where it is not possible to have in-class learning,” the Education Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The strike is backed by Greek primary teachers’ federation (DOE), the secondary school teachers’ union (OLME), the federation of associations of special education staff (POSEEPEA) and the the federation of private school teachers (OIELE).

The interim measures will be discussed in court later today.