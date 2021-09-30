quiet-day-at-thessaloniki-school-as-police-circles-block

Students at a vocational training high school in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, arrived for classes on Thursday as dozens of police officers were deployed around the block, blocking access to anyone unrelated to the school community, following two days of violence involving youths backed by an extreme right-wing political group.

The violence erupted when hooded individuals who had entered the school premises attacked leftist protesters who held a rally against government education policy outside the school.

Students and representatives of trade unions gathered early Thursday morning to protest Wednesday’s violence and attacks on protesters. According to local news websites, parents of students had also gathered near the school to express their concern.

Police arrested six teenagers in connection with Wednesday’s attack, all of whom are said to have far-right affiliations. A youth wing of the extreme right group Golden Dawn expressed support on Wednesday for the counter-demonstrations against the leftist protesters.