expert-calls-for-update-of-earthquake-contingency-plans-for-thiva

A seismologist called on civil protection and municipal authorities on Thursday to update their contingency planning for earthquakes in the wider area of Thiva, central Greece, due to the continued seismic activity detected in the region.

“Seismic activity in the Thiva area has not stopped in four months now and we need to update our planning on the basis of the needs that arose on Crete,” the head of the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization (OASP), Professor Efthymios Lekkas, told the semi-official ANA-MPA news agency, referring to the 5.8-magnitude tremor that killed one and injured dozens in eastern in Crete earlier this week.

Lekkas said that OASP noted at a meeting of the Committee for Assessing Seismic Risk, that it is necessary for municipalities in the area to have emergency plans fully up to date.

“Also, all state agencies involved must also be prepared so that we do not face all that we faced in the recent earthquake on Crete,” he continued.

OASP visited schools in the Thiva area to provide training on what to do in case of an earthquake, he said.