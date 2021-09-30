traffic-police-arrest-seven-athens-taxi-drivers-for-violations

Five taxi drivers were arrested for tampering with their taximeters or point of sale machines to prevent the issuing of receipts, and another two for overcharging customers, the Attica Traffic Police Directorate said on Thursday.

The drivers were arrested following police checks carried out on Wednesday in several spots around Athens, including outside metro stations and long-distance coach (KTEL) terminals.

Police confiscated equipment and related cabling and informed the tax authorities .

All the drivers were led before the prosecutor.

Police recorded another 26 violations in taxis, including 10 for carrying passengers without running the meter, 5 for the use of the double (night) tariff during the day, 5 for refusing to pick up passengers, 5 for violating the queue and 1 for a grubby taxi.

[ANA-MPA]