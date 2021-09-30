NEWS

Crete earthquake caused changes in ground elevation of up to 14cm, say scientists

crete-earthquake-caused-changes-in-ground-elevation-of-up-to-14cm-say-scientists
[InTime News]

Monday’s 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Arkalochori, in Iraklio on Crete, caused changes in the elevation of the landscape of up to 14cm, the National Observatory of Athens announced on Thursday.

The Observatory’s Center of Earth Observation Research and Satellite Remote Sensing (Beyond) based its land deformation calculations on data from the European satellite Sentinel-1.

The earthquake had a depth of 10.4km and its epicenter was 1km southeast of Arkalochori, the Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute said. Seismic activity has continued since the quake.

The land deformation changes will be confirmed in the coming days when new calculations become available.

Meanwhile, engineers continued to survey buildings damaged in the earthquake. Of the 1,844 houses examined to date, 1,331 were deemed uninhabitable.

[ANA-MPA]

Earthquake
READ MORE
[Vassilis Psomas/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Expert calls for update of earthquake contingency plans for Thiva

[Reuters]
NEWS

Three-quarters of earthquake-stiken homes on Crete temporarily uninhabitable

[Defense Ministry]
NEWS

Earthquake-stricken villagers to spend second night outdoors

aftershocks-continue-to-rattle-eastern-crete
NEWS

Aftershocks continue to rattle eastern Crete

pm-in-crete-set-to-announce-relief-plan
NEWS

PM in Crete, set to announce relief plan

An elderly woman sits outside a tent on Tuesday at the emergency shelter set up on Monday to accommodate hundreds of residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged by the 5.8-Richter earthquake earlier in the day. [InTime News]
NEWS

PM to visit quake-stricken Cretan region, pledge relief plan