Hospital admissions ease, but new cases persist

Greek health authorities confirmed 2,232 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, showing little improvement in terms of transmission, given that cases had come to 2,322 two weeks ago.

The positivity rate from 150,433 tests conducted in the 24 hours up to the latest bulletin came to 1.48%.

The daily death toll was also high on Thursday at 33, taking overall fatalities to 14,828 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Even though it was an improvement from the 42 deaths reported on September 16, it was a deterioration from the 22 fatalities of August 31.

Where there was some good news in the daily bulletin published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) was in hospital admissions, with Thursday’s number coming to 177 from 206 at the middle of the month and 239 a month ago.

At 326, the number of Covid patients on ventilators in intensive care is also showing little sign of improvement from 359 on September 16 and 344 on August 31.

EODY reported that 293 of the intubated patients, or nearly 90%, are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.