Greek-French defense deal in line with EU, NATO commitments, source says

The Greek-French defense agreement signed in Paris earlier this week is not incompatible with the principles of the EU and NATO alliance, an unnamed European Union official told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) on Friday.

The agreement, which outlines Greece’s acquisition of three navy warships and contains a mutual defense assistance clause, “forwards a further contribution to European defense and Euro-Atlantic security,” the same source said after Greece and France briefed the EU’s Committee of Permanent Representatives on the details of the deal.

“It is a strategic partnership that enhances Greek-French ties, with absolute respect to their commitments to the EU and NATO. No one has claimed that such a partnership is incompatible with an alliance,” AMNA quoted the source as adding.