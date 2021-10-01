NEWS

Teachers plan protest rallies on Friday evening

teachers-plan-protest-rallies-on-friday-evening

Three unions representing the country’s schoolteachers have joined forces and organized protest marches in Athens, Thessaloniki and other parts of the country at 6 p.m. on Friday evening.

The rally in the Greek capital will be held at the Athens University Propylaia on Panepistimiou Street, while Thessaloniki’s teachers will gather at the statue of Eleftherios Venizelos on Egnatia Avenue. Both events are expected to cause traffic and transport disruptions.

The unions are protesting a recent Education Ministry law subjecting teachers and schools to regular performance evaluations. The rallies are also intended to express their displeasure with a court decision on Thursday banning a prolonged strike that had been planned against the measure.

Protest Education
