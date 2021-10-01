women-judges-and-lawyers-from-afghanistan-arrive-in-athens

Twenty-six female judges and lawyers and their families arrived in Athens from Afghanistan late on Thursday via the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Their safe transfer to Greece was carried out with the assistance of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The women and their families “will be hosted in Greece until the process for their transfer and settlement in other Western countries that have expressed their willingness to accept them is completed,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to a migration ministry announcement, the Afghans underwent a rapid test, were registered and taken to apartments provided under the ESTIA program, where they will be temporarily housed.

The deputy director of the Asylum Service, Ioannis Sfyrakis, the director of the Reception and Identification Support Agency, Evangelia Ktistaki, and a foreign ministry representative, Konstantinos Kyriou, welcomed the women at Athens International Airport.

They were taken to the apartments with the support of the International Organization for Migration.

