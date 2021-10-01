NEWS

Dendias: Turkish remarks on Greek-French deal ‘completely unacceptable’

dendias-turkish-remarks-on-greek-french-deal-completely-unacceptable
[InTime News]

Turkey’s remarks that the Greek-French defence agreement threatens to harm the NATO alliance are “completely unacceptable,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday.

“If Turkey is bothered by these agreements, it can only mean that it sees itself as a potential aggressor,” Dendias said, in a statement after meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó.

“Our agreement with France is a purely defense agreement. It is not directed against anyone,” Dendias said.

“I signed a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates about a year ago. In the context of these other defense priorities of these agreements, I would like to say that the Turkish allegations are completely unacceptable,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic slammed what he called “Greece’s maximalist maritime jurisdiction and airspace claims” and went on to describe the pact between France and Greece as a bilateral military alliance formed against fellow NATO member Turkey “in a way that harms the NATO alliance.”

Dendias and Szijjártó also discussed migration in view of recent developments in Afghanistan.

“Greece will not accept any attempt of instrumentalization of migration,” Dendias noted, calling on Turkey to respect the EU-Turkey declaration on the matter.

[Ekathimerini, AMNA]

Diplomacy Turkey
READ MORE
turkey-says-next-round-of-talks-with-greece-to-be-in-ankara-on-oct-6
NEWS

Turkey says next round of talks with Greece to be in Ankara on Oct. 6

[AP]
NEWS

Biden’s Ankara pick says no two-state solution in Cyprus

[InTime News]
NEWS

Turkey now ‘acting without logic,’ says Dendias

[Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images]
NEWS

Erdogan defiant about buying Russian arms

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York City, New York, 24 September 2021. [John Angelillo/EPA]
NEWS

PM ‘pessimistic’ on Cyprus issue; Greece to defend sovereignty

The head of Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs Ali Erbas prays at the opening ceremony of the Turkish House, as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan looks on, in New York, on Monday. [Turkish Presidential Press Office/Reuters]
DIASPORA

HALC, PSEKA express ‘dismay’ over presence of archbishop, UN chief at Turkish House opening in NY