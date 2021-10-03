NEWS

Athens supports the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya

athens-supports-the-withdrawal-of-all-foreign-forces-from-libya

Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis stressed Greece’s support for Libya’s independence and stability in a meeting with his Libyan counterpart in Tripoli on Sunday. The minister reiterated Greece’s position on Libya, which calls for the withdrawal of all foreign military forces and mercenaries from the country and adherence to the agreed timeframe, which will see elections being held on December 24.

Fragogiannis is head of the first organized commercial mission visiting Tripoli, with scheduled events commencing on Sunday and concluding on Monday. The Greek government is looking to secure further economic co-operation with Libya, expanding its role beyond existing projects, which include construction and energy agreements.

A memorandum of co-operation between Enterprise Greece and its Libyan counterpart is expected to be signed on Sunday.

Diplomacy Politics
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Biden’s Ankara pick says no two-state solution in Cyprus

[Twitter @elpidophoros]
NEWS

Elpidophoros, Anastasiades meet

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York City, New York, 24 September 2021. [John Angelillo/EPA]
NEWS

PM ‘pessimistic’ on Cyprus issue; Greece to defend sovereignty

pm-guterres-discuss-cyprus-east-med-in-ny
NEWS

PM, Guterres discuss Cyprus, east Med in NY

dendias-meets-egypt-cyprus-counterparts-in-ny
NEWS

Dendias meets Egypt, Cyprus counterparts in NY

pm-scheduled-to-have-slew-of-meetings-in-ny
NEWS

PM scheduled to have slew of meetings in NY