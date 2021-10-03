athens-supports-the-withdrawal-of-all-foreign-forces-from-libya

Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis stressed Greece’s support for Libya’s independence and stability in a meeting with his Libyan counterpart in Tripoli on Sunday. The minister reiterated Greece’s position on Libya, which calls for the withdrawal of all foreign military forces and mercenaries from the country and adherence to the agreed timeframe, which will see elections being held on December 24.

Fragogiannis is head of the first organized commercial mission visiting Tripoli, with scheduled events commencing on Sunday and concluding on Monday. The Greek government is looking to secure further economic co-operation with Libya, expanding its role beyond existing projects, which include construction and energy agreements.

A memorandum of co-operation between Enterprise Greece and its Libyan counterpart is expected to be signed on Sunday.