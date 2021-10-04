us-call-for-de-escalation-of-tensions-in-eastern-mediterranean

The United States reiterated their support for efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, including the continuation of talks between Greece and Turkey, following the harassment of Greek Cypriot research vessel off the coast of Turkey.

A State Department spokesman said the US “encourages all states to resolve maritime delimitation issues through peaceful dialogue and in accordance with international law.”

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday that the Nautical Geo, a Greek-Cypriot research vessel under the Maltese flag, was taken away from the Turkish continental shelf at the weekend after being warned that it was trespassing.

Sources inside the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus said that the Nautical Geo was conducting research inside the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) when it was harassed by Turkish vessels illegally sailing in the area.