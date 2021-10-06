NEWS

Mini lockdowns abolished in ‘red’ regions, as government eases Covid restrictions

mini-lockdowns-abolished-in-red-regions-as-government-eases-covid-restrictions
[Peter Dejong/AP]

Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced on Wednesday an end of strict Covid-19 restrictions in areas with high viral load and a further easing of health measures in bars and clubs for those fully vaccinated ahead of fall.

The over-night curfews and bans in music imposed in regions that turned “red” on the epidemiological map of Greece are scrapped and citizens in these areas, vaccinated or not, will only “take additional precautions”, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

Plevris also said that “additional freedoms” will be given to those fully vaccinated, allowing bars, clubs and restaurants to have standing customers and music — but only those venues that are Covid-free (that allow only fully vaccinated customers). Mixed venues will maintain the same restrictions.

The minister also reiterated a call for people to get vaccinated. “A key element for our freedom is to increase vaccination and we want to send the message that in areas where the risk is lower, freedoms will reach a level that will be close to normal,” he said at a press briefing announcing the new measures.

Coronavirus Vaccine
READ MORE
A father who threatened teachers and a school principal after his son was forbidden from going to school because he had not completed the mandatory Covid self-test and was not wearing a mask was last month handed a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, by a Thessaloniki court.
NEWS

Anti-vaxxers spreading fake news about science

moderna-chief-executive-sees-pandemic-over-in-a-year
NEWS

Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year

[Reuters]
NEWS

Pfizer/BioNTech say data show Covid-19 vaccine safe and protective in kids

A woman sits outside the church of the Virgin Mary, during a vaccination roll out, in the town of Archanes, in the island of Crete, Sept 6. [AP]
NEWS

Checks to enter indoor areas tightening

[Eric Gaillard/Reuters]
NEWS

Tsitsipas says will have Covid-19 shot this year

[intime News]
NEWS

Greek scientists to advise booster shots for more groups on Monday