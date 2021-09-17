greek-scientists-to-advise-booster-shots-for-more-groups-on-monday

Greece’s top vaccination advisers will announce on Monday that it is green-lighting a third dose of the Covid vaccines to people over 60 and healthcare professionals, a Health Ministry official said on Friday.

In August, the National Vaccination Committee approved booster shots with mRNA vaccines for vulnerable groups with underlying diseases, while in July it recommended vaccination for children aged 12-15 to prevent the spread when schools reopen.

Speaking about people who are hesitant about getting any doses of the Covid vaccine with Parapolitika radio station, Marios Themistokleous, Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care, said they must realize that “in the next two to three months, all of us will either be vaccinated or get sick.”

He also clarified that the three of the ten mega vaccination centres which have closed or will be closed by September 28, “will not open again.”