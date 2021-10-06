Twenty-year-old in Thessaloniki died of Covid, expert says

A 20-year-old unvaccinated man died of Covid-19 in Thessaloniki recently, Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga said on Wednesday, noting the risk the virus poses to people who do not get the jab.

“We do not want to have such deaths, it is very easy to prevent them with vaccination,” she said at a press event.

Presenting the latest data from the country’s 4th Health District (Macedonia and Thrace), which has reached the highest coronavirus transmission alert level (red or Level 4) on the epidemiological map of Greece, Gaga said that only two of the 225 patients that are currently being treated with Covid-19 and the 55 in ICU are inoculated.

Gaga said the vaccine does not mean people will not get sick, but the probability of getting seriously ill is certainly 20 times lower. “There are fewer deaths, less suffering.”