Turkey seeks to buy 40 F-16 fighters, upgrade 80 more

Turkey has officially asked US manufacturer Lockheed Martin to buy 40 F-16 Block 70 fighters and upgrade 80 earlier version F-16s.

It is not known whether the US, which ejected Turkey from its F-35 advanced fighter program for buying Russian missiles, will approve of then procurement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his doubts, adding that, if rejected, he would buy from Russia.

Turkey continued to show its displeasure with the Franco-Greek deal on Fruday, with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar saying that Greece’s spending spree, despite its weak economy, will never lead to parity with Turkey.