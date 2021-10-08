turkey-issues-navtex-in-area-north-of-cyprus

The Antalya station issued a navigational telex (Navtex) late on Friday announcing that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will carry out seismic surveys in an area north of Cyprus. The Oruc Reis, accompanied by the Ataman and Cengiz Han support ships, will be operating in the region until December 21.

The Navtex was issued a day after the Greek parliament ratified the defensive agreement with France on Thursday and following the conclusion of the major aeronautical exercise “Eunomia 2/2021” between Cyprus, Greece, France, and Italy.

The Navtex in its entirety:

TURNHOS N/W: 0929/21 (Antalya NAVTEX Station) (Published Date: 08-10-2021 19:31)TURNHOS N/W : 0929/21

MEDITERRANEAN SEA

1. SEISMIC SURVEY, BY R/V ORUÇREİS, ATAMAN AND CENGİZHAN BETWEEN 08 OCT 21 AND 16 DEC 21 IN AREA BOUNDED BY;

36 03.17 N – 033 05.89 E

35 45.12 N – 033 07.21 E

35 48.48 N – 034 02.12 E

36 05.53 N – 034 00.36 E

6 NM BERTH REQUESTED.

2. CANCEL THIS MESSAGE 162101Z DEC 21.