hermes-milestone-seized-in-police-operation

An intact marble hermes used as a milestone on an ancient road in Roman times and a black-figured lekythos were among the priceless artifacts seized in Ilia, in the Peloponnese, during a police operation on Friday.

In a press release on Saturday, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said two suspects, aged 38 and 52, have been arrested and another two are being sought as part of an ongoing investigation into an antiquities racket.

The herm is a 71-centimeter column depicting Hermes, the ancient god and protector of travelers, with male genitals. The Hellenistic lekythos is also intact, while police also seized 13 silver coins, also Hellenistic.