Illegal antiquities seized on Kalymnos

Police on the Dodecanese island of Kalymnos arrested a local man on Thursday for the illegal possession of antiquities.

Following an investigation, police searched a company owned by the individual and found and confiscated an ancient grinding stone, 3 ancient clay amphorae, 32 pieces and 4 handles of ancient amphorae of various dimensions, and six pieces of clay vessels.

The confiscated objects, which are protected by Law 3028/2002 on on the protection of antiquities and cultural heritage, will be handed over to the relevant services of the Ministry of Culture for further evaluation.

