NEWS

New coronavirus cases jump up to 3,065

[Reuters/Shannon Stapleton]

Greek health authorities have announced 3,065 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a steep rise from the 2,383 new cases reported the day before. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reveals that there were 32 deaths and that 336 patients remain intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

These new cases bring the total number of recorded coronavirus cases in Greece to 682,394. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic also rose to 15,210.

292 of the 336 intubated patients not been fully vaccinated while 44 (13.1%) are fully vaccinated.

Six out of the 3,065 new cases were identified by testing at border crossings into Greece.

[InTime News]
NEWS

[InTime News]
NEWS

NEWS

[InTime News]
NEWS

NEWS

A monitor checks students’ Covid vaccination, recovery and self-test certificates on the first day of the new academic year, at the University of Thessaly, in central Greece, on Monday. [Yiannis Papanikos/InTime News]
COVID BULLETIN

Coronavirus death toll shows no sign of easing