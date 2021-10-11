small-progress-seen-in-vaccination-coverage

Health authorities in Greece have administered a total of 12,420,000 Covid-19 vaccines, with 59% of the general population and 69% of adults being fully vaccinated, General Secretary for Primary Healthcare Marios Themistokleous told Monday’s regular Health Ministry briefing.

Themistokleous said that partial coverage is slightly higher, with 62% of the general population and 71% of adults having received one dose of a vaccine.

He added that around 120,000 citizens have already received a booster shot and some 50,000 have booked an appointment to do so.

On August 30, full vaccination coverage stood at 55% for the overall population and 64% for the country’s adults, while partial coverage stood at 57% and 67% respectively.