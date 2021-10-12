NEWS

Hospitals will no longer be fully dedicated to Covid, ministry source says

hospitals-will-no-longer-be-fully-dedicated-to-covid-ministry-source-says
[InTime News]

Greece’s coronavirus referral hospitals will no longer dedicate the lion’s share of their resources to treating patients with Covid-19 at the expense of people suffering from other illnesses, Skai television quoted a Health Ministry source as saying on Tuesday.

Beds at intensive care units will be split 50/50 between Covid and other patients, the source indicated, as opposed to the current practice of having entire ICUs reserved for Covid patient care. 

“The National Health System will not be cancelling any more surgeries,” the unnamed source was quoted as saying, adding that it is the ministry’s decision that no more patients should be left behind when the vaccine against Covid is so readily available. 

Coronavirus Health
